Building a surplus: Halifax expects $12M extra thanks to real estate tax

Halifax is projecting a surplus heading into the end of the fiscal year, and most of the extra money is thanks to a surge in the commercial real estate market that’s expected to continue in the next year.

That surplus could be $12.1 million, based on the latest projections from municipal finance staff.

Jerry Blackwood, HRM’s acting chief financial officer, said 70 per cent of that is due to revenues from the deed transfer tax, a 1.5 per cent tax paid by the buyer whenever real estate is sold.

The current projection for the deed transfer tax for fiscal 2017 is $40.5 million. That’s well ahead of the $33 million HRM expected and the $35.8 million the city saw the year before.

“I would say the residential market is the market that we had back after the Irving Shipbuilding was announced, or the late 2000s, but it’s definitely been a stable market,” Blackwood said.

But the majority of the upswing is coming from commercial real estate investment.

“To HRM, I think the good news story, from what we’re seeing on the commercial side and the investment here, is that Halifax has a good, strong economy and people want to invest their money here in commercial real estate,” Blackwood said.

Earlier this week, he told regional council’s Audit and Finance Committee that he saw $500 million in transactions over $10 million last year – twice as much as last year.

Among those was the sale of a portfolio of apartment properties in Highfield Park. Blackwood said it was the biggest sale this year at more than $100 million.

And things are already looking up for next year.

Last week, Loblaws – the company that owns Atlantic Superstore – announced it was acquiring Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust (CREIT) in a multi-billion dollar deal.

About 12.5 per cent of CREIT’s 27.8 million square feet of leasable area is in HRM, and the deed transfer tax applies to each property changing hands when the deal is closed this summer.

The properties include 1801 Hollis St., 6080 Young St., 21 properties in Burnside, and much of Dartmouth Crossing.

Blackwood hasn’t crunched the numbers yet, but said he expects the sale price of 1801 Hollis St. alone to be between $50 million and $60 million, meaning up to $900,000 for HRM.

Based on the past year, and looking ahead to next year, Blackwood said finance staff will be increasing the budget for deed transfer tax for the coming year.

But just because the municipality is bringing in this extra cash doesn’t mean your taxes aren’t going up in the coming year: any surplus money has to go into the municipality’s reserves, basically HRM's savings accounts.

“You don’t typically cover off operating expenditures with any surplus dollars, you would want to build that into your rate base because it’s going to be ongoing into the future," Blackwood said.