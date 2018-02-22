Live music, art and double the Mooseheads: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend

F.A.M.E: Head to the Captain William Spry Public Library in Spryfield for the third-annual all ages F.A.M.E: Fashion, Art, Music, Eat as part of African Heritage Month activities. The event take place this Sunday 2:30-4:30 p.m. featuring multicultural drummers, spoken word artist Titilayo, haute couture design, good food, and more.

Double the Herd: There’s two chances to catch the Halifax Mooseheads in action this weekend at home in the Scotiabank Centre. This Saturday, the Mooseheads game against Gatineau is the Saturday Showcase on Sportsnet CHL with a puck drop at 4:30 p.m. Then on Sunday, Halifax takes on Drummondville at 3 p.m. Get tickets at Ticket Atlantic or in person at the box office.

A musical journey: The Nova Scotia Youth Orchestra, the Conservatory School of Dance, and the Healing and Cancer Foundation are proud to present The Journey fundraiser; a multi-media production that illustrates the phases people experience while dealing with life-threatening illnesses. Stories, music and dance will be woven together to create a “poignant and life-affirming message,” organizers say. Check it out Saturday at the Spatz Theater and Sunday at Alderney Landing. Both shows start at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available via Ticket Halifax, Ticket Pro, and at the door.

Anarcha's Legacy: Learn about the untold story of Anarcha, a slave woman who was a subject of brutal medical experimentation for a cure to fistula in the 1800s. Local artist Kim Cain will create two art pieces of art during the event that represent the tragedy of Anarcha. The The Women's Health Organization International (WHOI) event is Friday from 7-9 p.m. at the Museum of the Atlantic. Tickets are $15 at the door or online at Eventbrite.