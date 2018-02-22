Nova Scotia now covering Parkinson's drug DUODOPA

Nova Scotia has joined five other provinces and the Yukon Territory in providing coverage for the Parkinson’s drug known as DUODOPA.

In a media release on Thursday, AbbVie Canada, makers of DUODOPA, cited federal government statistics noting that 25 Canadians learn they have Parkinson’s disease each day.

Statistics also suggest that by 2031, the number of Canadians diagnosed with the progressive degenerative brain disorder is expected to double to more than 160,000.

There is no cure for Parkinson’s.

DUODOPA is described by AbbVie Canada as a treatment for patients who have severe and disabling motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease that can’t be well controlled with other available treatment options.