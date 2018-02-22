Police looking for man who tried to rob Halifax-area business
The suspect entered the business and demanded money before fleeing
Police are looking for a man who attempted to rob a Herring Cove Road business.
Halifax Regional Police said on Wednesday at 10:40 pm., they responded to a hold-up alarm in the 400 block of Herring Cove Road in Halifax.
While responding to the alarm, police discovered that a robbery had taken place.
Police said a lone male entered the business and demanded money. None was obtained and the man fled the area on foot.
The suspect was described as a white male with blonde hair, about 5’9” tall and wearing a grey hoodie.
The matter is currently being investigated.
