Police looking for man who tried to rob Halifax-area business

Police are looking for a man who attempted to rob a Herring Cove Road business.

Halifax Regional Police said on Wednesday at 10:40 pm., they responded to a hold-up alarm in the 400 block of Herring Cove Road in Halifax.

While responding to the alarm, police discovered that a robbery had taken place.

Police said a lone male entered the business and demanded money. None was obtained and the man fled the area on foot.

The suspect was described as a white male with blonde hair, about 5’9” tall and wearing a grey hoodie.