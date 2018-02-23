Dartmouth man charged in connection with Herring Cove Road robbery
The 29-year-old was expected to appear in court on Friday
Police have arrested a Dartmouth man in connection with a robbery on Wednesday in Halifax.
In a media release issued Friday, Halifax Regional Police said Shawn William Lethbridge, 29, of Dartmouth was arrested without incident in Halifax on Thursday.
Lethbridge is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Friday to face one count of robbery.
On Wednesday at 10:40 p.m. police responded to a hold-up alarm in the 400 block of Herring Cove Road in Halifax.
While responding to the alarm, they discovered that a robbery had taken place.
Police said a lone male entered the business and demanded money. None was obtained and the man fled the area on foot.