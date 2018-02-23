Halifax police seeking information about firearms threat at Halifax high school
Police said they responded to Halifax West High School after noon on Friday.
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a firearms threat at Halifax West High School.
In a media release, police said they responded to the high school, located at 283 Thomas Raddall Ave., at 12:51 p.m. on Friday.
They’d received a call from an unknown person reporting that there would be a shooting at the school.
Patrol members were assisted by the K-9 Unit to search the school. No firearms were located.
The school was on lockdown and a heavy police presence around the school closed roads leading to the school. After the lockdown was lifted, Halifax Regional School Board said students were given the option of going home or staying at the school to be picked up.
Police said they’re currently following up on several leads and want to speak with anyone who may have information in relation to the investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers.