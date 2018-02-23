Touchdown: CFL commissioner announces plans for Halifax franchise

Randy Ambrosie finished his cross-country CFL road trip in Halifax on Friday where he announced they’re looking at a football franchise for the city.

No site location has yet been chosen, and Ambrosie said they'll have a more concrete plan within the next few months.

There's no timeline or pressure for when the team will be formed, and "a couple of years" before a stadium is built.

"We will be thorough and thoughtful. You measure twice and cut once," he told a crowd gathered for the announcement in Halifax on Friday.

"It is about doing it right and making a franchise that will benefit this region for decades to come."

The Canadian Football League Commissioner’s ten-stop tour concluded with an appearance in front of an excited crowd at the Westin Nova Scotian Hotel in downtown Halifax.

Halifax was the only non-franchise city on Ambrosie’s national tour.

“We have the opportunity to be the most inclusive sports team in the country. Football belongs to all of Canada," he said.

Friday’s noon hour public “town hall” brought widespread speculation, leading many to believe the commissioner would be announcing a CFL franchise for Halifax.