Vigil for Tina Fontaine being held in Halifax Friday

“Sadly Canada failed Tina at every turn. After her father was murdered, she struggled a lot. Eventually she left Sagkeeng First Nation for Winnipeg, where she was left on her own in a motel by CFS. It is well known there are people who prey on youth in their darkest moments of desperation. Tina should have been shielded, protected. She was supposedly in “care”,” notes the event’s Facebook page description.



“Tina endured a horrible end wrapped in bedding and discarded in a river. We promise to raise the truth of how this world did her wrong. We pledge to walk forward in the strength of love and sorrow for loss, in celebration of every young Indigenous person.”