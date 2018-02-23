Vigil for Tina Fontaine being held in Halifax Friday
The Indigenous teenager's body was found in Winnipeg's Red River in 2014
A vigil to honour the life of Tina Fontaine is being held Friday evening in Halifax.
Fontaine was an Indigenous teenager whose body was found by police in Winnipeg’s Red River on Aug 17, 2014. The 72-pound, 15-year-old girl from Sagkeeng First Nation was wrapped in a duvet cover and weighed down with rocks.
On Thursday a jury acquitted Raymond Cormier, 56, of second-degree murder following an 11-hour deliberation.
“Sadly Canada failed Tina at every turn. After her father was murdered, she struggled a lot. Eventually she left Sagkeeng First Nation for Winnipeg, where she was left on her own in a motel by CFS. It is well known there are people who prey on youth in their darkest moments of desperation. Tina should have been shielded, protected. She was supposedly in “care”,” notes the event’s Facebook page description.
“Tina endured a horrible end wrapped in bedding and discarded in a river. We promise to raise the truth of how this world did her wrong. We pledge to walk forward in the strength of love and sorrow for loss, in celebration of every young Indigenous person.”
The Justice for Tina Fontaine vigil takes place at 5 p.m. Friday at Grand Parade Square in Halifax.
It’s one of many vigils being held across the country to honour Fontaine’s memory.
The event’s Facebook page requests participants bring drums and tobacco.
Participants are also encouraged to bring and to wear blankets to the vigil as a reminder of the injustice the teenager suffered throughout her short life.
“Tell Tina’s story when asked about the blanket,” reads the Facebook event description.