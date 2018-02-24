Two killed after head-on crash on Highway 101 in Nova Scotia

Two people are dead after a fatal head-on crash on Nova Scotia’s Highway 101.

The RCMP say officers from the Annapolis District were called to the two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 near the community of Spa Springs on Friday around 10:30 p.m.

Police say an officer patrolling the area saw the two vehicles in a ditch from the collision, which took place between exits 17 and 18.

One of the drivers, a 42-year-old man from Cambrige, died at the scene. The other vehicle was driven by a 57-year-old man from Mount Uniacke. The Jaws of Life was used to remove him from the vehicle and he later died.

The highway was closed for close to 12 hours as police tried to determine the cause of the crash, which remains under investigation.