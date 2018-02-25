A message 'from the heart'

An internationally recognized human rights activist is coming to Halifax.

Rais Bhuiyan, an award winning peace advocate and founder of World Without Hate, will be speaking at the Keshen Goodman Public Library on Monday at 7 p.m.

Partnered with the U.S. embassy in Ottawa, Bhuiyan will speak about forgiveness, healing and compassion.

“I try to talk from the heart,” said Bhuiyan. “No matter how challenged our lives are today there is a hope for a better tomorrow as long as we find ways to overcome prejudice, ignorance and intolerance.”

On Sept 21, 2001, 10 days after 9/11, a white supremacist walked into a store in Texas where Bhuiyan was working.

Mark Stroman, self-titled “the Arab Slayer,” asked Bhuiyan where he was from before shooting him in the right side of the face from point blank range.

Out of three South Asian men who were shot by Stroman, Bhuiyan was the only one who survived. None of Stroman’s victims were from the Middle East – the demographic he was targeting.

“There’s not a single day I am not reminded of that incident because I’ve been carrying more than 35 pellets on my face,” he said.

It took years to physically, emotionally, psychologically and financially recover from the event, explained Bhuiyan.

In 2009, out of a desire to recover, Bhuiyan set off on a religious pilgrimage with his mother to Mecca – the birthplace of Islam.

“I had a promise with God on my deathbed that if he gave me a second chance I would dedicate my life to others,” recalled Bhuiyan.

In 2011 Bhuiyan created World Without Hate, an international campaign dedicated to saving his shooter from death row.

“I thought about my shooter, that what he did definitely was out of his ignorance and hatred, but by killing him all of the pain and suffering will not go away from my life,” said Bhuiyan.



“My faith and upbringing inspired me not only to forgive, but to run a campaign to save his life.”

Bhuiyan travelled all over the world trying to stop the execution, speaking to various parliaments and convincing the world’s largest lethal injection manufacturer to contact the government of Texas and ask them to not use their product to kill Mark Stroman.

The social justice advocate also brought the case for clemency before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Throughout the campaign, Bhuiyan’s shooter began to transform – speaking out on the need to combat hate and violence.

Despite the tireless efforts of Bhuiyan, Stroman was executed.

During his final moments, the once white supremacist spoke to Bhuiyan on the phone, telling him that he loved him and calling him “brother."

Following Stroman’s death, Bhuiyan turned World Without Hate into a non-profit organization that aims to “help future Mark Stromans" from leading lives filled with ignorance, violence and hate.

Along with his work for World Without Hate, Bhuiyan works with other human rights organizations and speaks around the world about his experience.

Bhuiyan’s work human rights work has been widely recognized. He has received awards like the Excellence for Human Service Award, Search For Common Ground; 2011 American of the year and the 2014 American Heritage Award.

Let’s respect each other as humans first, regardless of their race, religion, skin colour, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation,” he said.

“We all are human beings and let’s respect everyone as human first.”