Halifax enforcing overnight winter parking ban Sunday

It might not look like it yet, but with snow on the way Halifax is enforcing the overnight parking ban tonight.

HRM announced Sunday the winter parking ban will be enforced overnight from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Monday to allow crews to properly clear the streets and sidewalks.

According to Environment Canada, snow is expected to begin Sunday evening, change to ice pellets, then switch to rain showers before Monday morning. Snow and ice pellets will likely amount to about two to four centimetres.

There is also a risk of freezing rain overnight. Winds could be gusting to 50 km/h Sunday evening, with a low of -4 but rising to 1 by morning.

The Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act also requires that people remove their vehicles from the streets in the event of a weather event or ongoing clearing operations.

Officers will be ticketing vehicles hanging out of a driveway, parked on the sidewalk so that sidewalk clearing is obstructed, as well as any resident who piles snow in the street or sidewalk.