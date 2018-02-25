'We just didn't want it:' Halifax Mooseheads see rough loss to Drummondville

In the final moments of the second period, the Halifax Mooseheads could not find a way to score on the power play and it was all downhill from there.

Rookie defenceman Justin Barron hit the post twice and another shot beat Drummondville Voltiguers goalie Olivier Rodrigue but stayed out of the net. What started as a close game turned into a blowout as Halifax lost 7-1 in front of 8,091 fans at the Scotiabank Centre.

"I think when (we’re losing) by two goals in the third period, we have to make a push, we have to want to score goals,” said Mooseheads captain Max Fortier of his team which entered the third period outshooting Drummondville 24-20, but behind 3-1.

“I don't think we did any of that tonight. Like I said, we have a skilled team, we have more than two goals we can score in a period, but we just didn't want it."

The Voltiguers entered the game in 5th place but moved up a place in the standings with the two points.

Halifax remains on top of the Maritimes Division with 85 points, six ahead of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

"I mean we scored some goals, but against one of the best teams in the league, we have to come out and play strong too,” said Fortier.

Finnish forward Otto Somppi extended his point streak to 10 games with a power-play goal in the fire period. He’s scored 19 points over the streak, boosting his point total to 79, third-most in the QMJHL.

Drummondville defenceman Jarrett Baker, who played major midget for the Halifax McDonald’s, had a pair of goals in the rout. Robert Lynch, Nicolas Guay, Connor Bramwell, Pavel Koltygin and Yvan Mongo also found the back of the net in a game marred with turnovers and missed defensive assignments.

Goalie Blade Mann-Dixon made his first start since Feb. 9 after missing time with an injury. The 20-year-old made 20 saves but was chased from the net in the third period after allowing six goals. Alex Gravel finished the game’s final 12 minutes in relief.

Before the game, former Halifax head coach and current Drummondville coach Dominique Ducharme was welcomed with a standing ovation as he was recognized for coaching Canada to a gold medal finish at the world juniors in January.