Board cuts Halifax police budget following council request

Halifax regional council will have a choice between two police budgets next month.

Council voted earlier this month to send the Halifax Regional Police budget back to the Board of Police Commissioners to cut $550,000.

At the board’s meeting on Monday, commissioners were given five options to do that, and ended up voting in favour of a sixth one created on the fly.

Each option included cuts to different additions to the police budget in the coming year, including new staff people and the elimination of the fee paid by volunteers for a criminal record check (from $30 to zero at a cost of $252,200).

Coun. Waye Mason created the sixth option, to keep all the 12 new staff positions in the budget, cut the elimination of the criminal record check fee, and find more than $100,000 extra through some accounting changes.

“The question from me was, are we going to slow down hiring a diversity officer and cyber specialists because of criminal record checks? I felt like the most important thing was not criminal record checks,” Mason said after the meeting.

Councillors will choose between the two budgets – one with the elimination of criminal record check fees and one without – at the end of its budget process next month. It could also reject both options and send the budget back to the board again.