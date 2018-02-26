Halifax board member worried report on Bedford schools' overcrowding will go nowhere

Jennifer Raven is concerned about what the abolishment of elected school board members will mean for a report outlining temporary solutions to overcrowding at Bedford-area schools.

The elected member representing Bedford said the report being presented at Wednesday’s Halifax Regional School Board meeting was made “with the best input” from executive and staff.

“It’s a shame we’re even in this situation because HRSB has, for several years before I was even elected to represent this district, been requesting capital for a new school in that area,” Raven said.

“This district has had a burgeoning population for a long, long time now.”

She said the province’s decision to implement the Glaze report’s recommendations—including dissolving Nova Scotia’s seven elected regional school boards—has her concerned about next steps to deal with the overcrowding.

“I’ve been worried about this since the day the Glaze report was released,” she said.

“I don’t know that any of these potential solutions are going to be on the table anymore.”

Last November, at the request of the Basinview School Advisory Council and community, the school board requested a report from the superintendent on possible interim solutions to help Bedford’s Charles P. Allen family of schools cope with overcrowding.

Basinview is the most pressing, with a school capacity of 579 students and an enrolment of 676 this school year. Projected enrolment for 2018 is 752 students.

There are currently two portable classrooms onsite.

“The fact that we’re dealing with Band-Aid solutions like portable classrooms only goes to show you that somebody dropped the ball somewhere. This should’ve never happened,” Raven said.

“Nearly all the schools in the CPA family of schools are at or approaching capacity and will most likely be over capacity before any new school could even be built. And we don’t even have a go ahead to do that as of yet.”

The report being presented on Wednesday includes six options to address Basinview’s overcrowding.

Those interim solutions include: a boundary review; more portable classrooms; split shifts; a restriction on enrolment; a grade reconfiguration; and a temporary relocation to alternate sites.

“What I’m most concerned about is that the school and the SAC continue to have a voice in that process, in that decision-making, because I’m not sure that they will,” Raven said.