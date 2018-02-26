Halifax councillor wants to tell public how to complaint about police

One Halifax regional councillor is hoping to educate the public about how to complain about police.

Coun. Steve Craig, chair of the municipality’s Board of Police Commissioners, gave notice at Monday’s board meeting that he’ll be putting forward a motion at the next one looking for a “comprehensive HRM police services complaint communications plan.”

“The intent is to inform citizens, when they feel they have been treated improperly or have concerns about the actions of police officers, on their rights and procedures to make complaints about police officers,” the motion reads.

Craig said he got the idea from attending community meetings about street checks in HRM.

“I have attended some of Dr. Scot Wortley’s community sessions, and what I’ve heard is that people aren’t making complaints, or if they do make a complaint, they don’t know how it’s being handled,” he said after Monday’s meeting.

Instructions for filing complaints against Halifax Regional Police or RCMP officers are on their websites, but Craig wants to inform the public directly.

“What I’m looking for is an education piece from the chief and the chief superintendent for our citizens to say, ‘This is the way you go do it,’ even if it is on the websites,” he said.

Complaints against Halifax Regional Police officers can be filed within six months of an incident via email, phone or mail to the office of professional standards, or to the Board of Police Commissioners, the Police Complaints Commissioner or any officer.

Citizens can make complaints against RCMP officers within one year of an incident online, by phone or by mail to the Mounties’ Civilian Review and Complaints Commission.

Craig also wants a quality check to monitor whether complaints are handled properly.