Protest rally in Halifax planned for Tuesday's legislature opening

When the spring session of the Nova Scotia Legislature gets underway on Tuesday, a group of disgruntled Nova Scotians plan to host a rally outside.

The planned rally, dubbed Nova Scotians Rise Up, is planned as a “loud but peaceful” event for Tuesday between noon and 5 p.m.

“We are inviting all groups and organizations that are not being heard by the government of Nova Scotia to join us at this rally. Sharing our stories and our concerns about what is happening in this province because of a government that is not listening to our people,” reads a Facebook description for the event.

“Whether you are fighting for education, health care, mental health care, our forests, our waters, clean air, against fracking, citizens in poverty, seniors, collective bargaining, our wildlife, fisheries, or other social and economic concerns, please join us to raise your voices and be heard.”