Sentencing hearing for N.S. sailboat captain convicted of smuggling cocaine

HALIFAX — A Nova Scotia sailboat captain is due in court today to be sentenced for smuggling 250 kilograms of cocaine found on his vessel.

Sixty-eight-year-old Jacques John Grenier pleaded guilty to two drug charges last November after the Canada Border Services Agency boarded his boat in September at a marina near Halifax.

Officers found several bricks of cocaine hidden inside a sealed bed frame on the Canadian-registered boat, which had arrived from the Caribbean island of Saint Martin.

A third charge against Grenier — conspiracy to import cocaine — has yet to be addressed.

His sentencing was postponed earlier this month due to a surgery Grenier underwent.