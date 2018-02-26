'Take back the street:' Halifax conference to look at streets, and parks too

An urban planning conference in Halifax this week will look at ways to “take back the street,” and one of the keynote speakers says that means looking at more than just bike lanes and sidewalks.

SHIFT is a free annual conference organized by Dalhousie University urban planning students. This year’s conference on streets starts this Wednesday with a kick-off event and lasts till Saturday.

“It used to be that we would use the street for marketplaces and people uses, and then, when the car started to take off, it became more of a transportation corridor, and less of a people focus on the street,” organizer Cam Robertson said in an interview.

“It’s basically focusing on what we can do to take back the street and make it ours again, so that everyone feels welcome and can use the street at any time.”

The conference includes panels with regional councillors and local experts, along with keynote speeches by international planning experts, including Tamika Butler, the speaker at the Carmichael Lecture on Thursday night.

Butler is the executive director of the Los Angeles Neighborhood Land Trust, a not-for-profit that creates parks and community gardens in neighbourhoods with a lack of communal green space, often in marginalized communities.

“The theme of the whole gathering that I’ll be coming to is really about making streets for everyone,” she said in an interview. “And I think often that gets stuck in the transportation space where you hear a lot about complete streets, complete streets, complete streets. And I think here, we are actually saying that when you talk to people who live in communities, complete streets aren’t necessarily their main concern, they want complete neighbourhoods.”

Butler said parks are often left out of the larger discussion, and get filed under the ‘nice to have’ category, rather than the ‘need to have’ category.

The benefits of parks are endless, Butler said, including community safety, health, environmental protection, and just giving people a place to hang out.

“We try to segregate parks and open space from these larger street conversations, but particularly in urban areas or areas like Halifax that are perhaps a little older in how the planning was done … when space is at a premium, thinking about how you incorporate those spaces for people just to hang out is crucial for the conversation,” she said.

It’s a conversation she believes has long been missing from planning, a field historically “dominated by white people, often men.”

“It’s really thinking about social justice, racial justice, environmental justice, but also just thinking about the diverse perspective that has historically been missing from the space, and what kind of spaces have we planned as a result.”

