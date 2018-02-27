Halifax children's hospital adds five conditions to screening panel for newborns

Newborn babies from the Maritime provinces are now being screened for five new disorders that benefit from early detection.

The IWK Health Centre said in a media release the screening involves a simple blood test that identifies life-threatening genetic illnesses, often before symptoms have started.

All babies born in the Maritime provinces have access to newborn screening for a number of serious and rare conditions that are treatable.

Those include inborn errors of metabolism, endocrine disorders, Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID), Cystic Fibrosis and blood disorders, notes media release.

Now, Maritime newborns will also benefit from earlier detection and treatment of five additional conditions that lead to the accumulation of toxic substances and the deficiency of some substances necessary for healthy growth and metabolism.

The IWK said that on Feb. 12, Argininosuccinic Acidemia (ASA), Citrullinemia Type I, Propionic Acidemia (PA), and Methylmalonic Acidemia, (Cobalamin A & B Defects, as well as Mutase Deficiency) were added to the screening panel.