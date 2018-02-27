Halifax police investigating rash of thefts involving spare tires

These are spare tires people don’t want to lose.

Halifax police say there has been rash of thefts in the city, with people taking spare tires from Jeep Wranglers in parking lots throughout HRM.

A total of twelve thefts have happened between Feb. 19 and 25, a police release stated.

“The Jeep Wranglers targeted are model years 2017 to 2018, and were parked in both public places and commercial parking lots,” a release issued Tuesday goes on to say.