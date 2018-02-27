Halifax police saying little about recent death of 16-year-old girl

HALIFAX — Police are saying little about the recent death of a 16-year-old girl who was in medical distress when officers were called to a Halifax residence last Wednesday afternoon.

Police issued a statement Tuesday saying the girl was pronounced dead at the Macara Street scene and an investigation was conducted.

No other details were released about the girl or how she died.

Police said their investigation led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man, who was later charged with drug trafficking.

However, Const. Carol McIsaac says the two cases are not connected, adding that the accused was not involved in the girl's death.