Man charged with drug trafficking after young girl dies in Halifax

Halifax police say their investigation into the death of a 16-year-old girl led them to arrest a man who is not connected to the death “at all” for unrelated drug trafficking charges.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a residence in the 5000 block of Macara Street in Halifax on Feb. 21 after a report came in of a 16-year-old girl in medical distress, a release said Tuesday.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, and police conducted an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Through the course of the death investigation, police said they determined there was evidence to lay drug trafficking charges.

On Monday at 5:30 a.m., police arrested a 21-year-old man at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth without incident.

Walter John Mitchell of Halifax is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday to face one count of trafficking under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

When asked about the connection between Mitchell and the teenage girl who died, police spokeswoman Const. Carol McIsaac said “I think they were acquaintances.”

However, she added that police “have no evidence to suggest that he was involved in her death at all.”

McIsaac said it is just that when officers began gathering witness statements and other items in relation to the death investigation, they obtained evidence to support a trafficking charge.

“It is not connected to her death,” she said.

McIsaac said police are not releasing information on how the girl died.