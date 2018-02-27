Moving mountains: Neptune Theatre play re-imagines Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s final hours

A collaboration between Neptune Theatre and Montreal’s Black Theatre World brings a play about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s final hours to the stage in Halifax.

The Mountaintop is written by Katori Hall. It first premiered in London in 2009 and its 2011 Broadway premiere starred Angela Bassett and Samuel L. Jackson.

Described as a “reimagining” of the final hours of King’s life before his assassination on April 4, 1968, it follows the delivery of his ‘I’ve Been to the Mountaintop’ speech when he retreats to room 306 at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis.

There, a hotel maid named Camae helps him confront his destiny.

Tristan D. Lala stars as Dr. King, and his wife Letitia Brookes plays the role of Camae.

“I think she’s relatable to all women but especially to Black women. I think Black women will see a piece of themselves in Camae. She’s feisty, she’s blunt, but she has a lot of the same problems that women today in 2018 have,” Brookes explained in an interview.

“This play, it really touches people. Everyone I know that has seen it in whichever rendition of it they laugh, they cry and they have a lot to talk about at the end.”

Brookes said she first saw the play in Toronto in 2014 and was deeply moved.

“I know Halifax has a really rich Black history so I’m really hoping the Black community will come to see it, but also everyone because I’m telling you everyone identifies with something in this play,” she said.

Directed by ahdri zhina mandiela, The Mountaintop begins at Neptune Theatre’s Fountain Hall on Tuesday night with a “pay what you can” performance.

Previews continue Wednesday and Thursday, with opening night on Friday.

“This play is fiction, but Katori Hall took pieces of reality and put it into the play. Like for instance MLK was a chain smoker, that’s not something people talk a lot about,” she said.

“He was 39 when he was assassinated. He didn’t look 39 when you look at the pictures of him. There were rumours that he liked to flirt, so that shows up in the play without crossing any lines.”