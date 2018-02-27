Sorry, not sorry: Halifax councillor refuses to take part in complaints debate, won't apologize

Halifax regional councillors went behind closed doors to discuss complaints against them on Tuesday morning, but the councillor subject to the majority of them left the room.

Earlier this month, there were 57 complaints filed against councillors under Administrative Order 52, the code of conduct governing councillors’ behaviour. Metro is waiting on an updated number.

Council debated whether to deal with all of the complaints in public, not in camera, at the request of Coun. Matt Whitman, who repeated on Tuesday that the majority of the complaints were filed against him.

The complaints started rolling in after Whitman retweeted a white supremacist group’s letter to council over the Edward Cornwallis statue issue earlier this month.

During the discussion on Tuesday, Mayor Mike Savage said that there were also complaints against Coun. Shawn Cleary and Deputy Mayor Waye Mason – who called Whitman out on the retweet.

Municipal solicitor John Traves told council that all three of the councillors would have to consent to the complaints being dealt with in public. Whitman and Mason consented, but Cleary did not.

Whitman’s motion to deal with all three in public was then ruled out of order, and he refused to second a motion by Coun. Tim Outhit to deal with just his complaints in public.

Whitman said he wouldn’t take part in any in camera debate over councillor complaints, and he left the room when council went in camera.

He told reporters gathered at city hall that he would comply with council’s direction, but then contradicted himself saying he wouldn’t apologize if council directed him to.

Whitman said he’s not sorry he rewteeted the letter, and he said he also regrets some of his past public apologies.

Council went in camera to discuss the complaints at about 10:30 a.m. This story will be updated after the debate.