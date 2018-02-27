Two women suffer serious injuries after truck leaves highway, ends up in ditch

Two women suffered serious injuries after they needed to be removed from a truck.

According to a RCMP release, at about 2 p.m. Monday a red Dodge pickup truck lost control in the southbound lanes of Highway 102 near Lantz, where it rolled and then came to rest in a ditch.

The man driving the truck was out of the vehicle when police arrived on scene, but there were two women inside who needed to be extracted from the truck.

Both women, one of whom was in the front passenger seat and the other in the back seat on the passenger side, suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries.

All three people were taken to hospital by ambulance.

An RCMP Collision Analyst examined evidence at the scene, and Highway 102 was closed in the southbound lanes between Exits 9 and 8 until about 10:30 p.m. Monday.