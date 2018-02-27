Walkin' and drinkin' in Halifax: Booze to be allowed on two streets

This summer, you won’t always have to go into a bar to have a drink in downtown Halifax.

Regional council voted on Tuesday to allow alcohol on Argyle and Grafton streets while they’re temporarily closed for events. The new rules cover Argyle Street between Duke and Blowers streets and on Grafton Street between Carmichael and Prince streets.

The change comes after last year’s streetscaping project, which saw the two streets radically redesigned, with more room for pedestrians and less room for vehicles.

The municipality gave the wet streets a dry run after the streetscaping project last year, when the Downtown Halifax Business Commission held its Share the Street Party to celebrate the completion.

That party saw both streets shut to traffic, replaced with thousands of people and lots of drinks.

According the staff report before council, that’s going to happen more often. The Downtown Halifax Business Commission is already fielding inquiries from convention organizers and event planners for use of the streets, and temporary street closures planned for “many, and possibly all, weekends during the summer.”

“Moreover, the direct proximity of these spaces to the new Halifax Convention Centre increases the potential and desirability of this area, in the heart of downtown Halifax’s entertainment district, being used to host events and gatherings,” the report said.