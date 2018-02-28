'A profound honour:' Halifax school board members nostalgic at potential final meeting

There was an air of uncertainty and wistfulness as the Halifax Regional School Board members wrapped up the public portion of their meeting on Wednesday night.

With the provincial government looking at implementing recommendations outlined in the Glaze Report—including scrapping Nova Scotia’s seven elected regional school boards—a few board members publicly thanked the superintendent, staff, and each other.

“Who knows what’s going to happen, but In case this is it I just want to say thank you for the opportunity,” said Halifax Regional School Board student advisor Kailey Webber.

“I really appreciate everything that has happened. I really admire all the people that I’ve met and I feel I’ve learned a lot.”

Halifax board member Cindy Littlefair waffled between present and past tense when addressing her colleagues and staff.

“On behalf of any who wish to join me, I want to express my profound appreciation for the superintendent and senior team for their impeccable work,” Littlefair said.

“I want to express my…gratitude for their continued leadership…It is a profound honour.”

African Nova Scotian representative Archy Beals also expressed his gratitude, thanking the superintendent and senior staff “for the work they’ve done and continue to do for our students on a daily basis.”

One item on the agenda involved a report on interim solutions to the overcrowding at the Charles P. Allen family of schools in Bedford.

The most pressing is at Basinview Drive Community School temporary solutions must be in place by September.

The report presented on Wednesday included six options to address Basinview’s overcrowding.

Those interim suggested solutions include: a boundary review; more portable classrooms; split shifts; a restriction on enrolment; a grade reconfiguration; and a temporary relocation to alternate sites.

Concerns were expressed by board members about how the solutions will be implemented in the required timeline during the period of transition.

Jennifer Raven, board member representing the Bedford area, said the province should have invested in a long-term solution years ago.

She also believes the implementation of a temporary solution to Basinview’s overcrowding could be the first test for the province in the wake of the dissolution of school boards.

“I think this might be the first serious test of the new system where it’sup to SACs to communicate directly with the (government),” she said during the meeting.