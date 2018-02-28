Halifax looking for higher standard of design with first half of Centre Plan

A Halifax planning manager says the Centre Plan won’t inhibit growth, but the municipality is looking for a higher standard of design.

Acting manager of urban design, planning and development Carl Purvis presented the first half of the Centre Plan, HRM’s new planning rules for peninsular Halifax and Dartmouth within the Circumfrential Highway, to the municipality’s Community Design Advisory Committee on Wednesday.

“Package A,” released last week, includes three documents: a planning strategy, a land-use bylaw and a design manual. It lays out HRM’s plans for the newly designated areas that it expects to change the most as a result of the Centre Plan: centres, corridors, higher order residential and future growth nodes.

Centres are areas like Robie and Young streets where HRM wants to create the most density, with height limitations of up to 20 storeys.

Corridors are areas that connect different parts of the municipality, like part of Gottingen Street, where HRM wants to see growth but more in the four- to six-storey range.

Higher order residential areas already have high density, and HRM wants to see more added, with a range of mid- to high-rise developments, between three and eight storeys.

Future growth nodes are areas that could see significantly increased density sometime in the future, like the Penhorn Mall site, but HRM wants to deal with those on a case-by-case basis.

Not much has changed since the first draft of the Centre Plan was released last year, but staff have now written policy to back up their goals.

That means height designations and density restrictions on a property-by-property basis. There’s an interactive map online to look at what will be allowed on each property.

Asked by a committee member whether the plan would inhibit growth, Purvis said he believes it will help, but the municipality is looking for better development.

“I would say that the amount of clarity and transparency and predictability that we’ve tried to put in the development rights will allow land owners and developers to know what they can afford to pay for land,” Purvis said.

“With that being said, we’re looking for an increased standard of design. We’re looking to make great places within our centre.”

Deputy Mayor Waye Mason said he felt the plan was going in the right direction.

“There are obviously lots of little questions and quibbles and possible changes, but I don’t think today’s the day to get into any of those things,” Mason said.

Now that it’s written, HRM planning staff are starting the public consultation process.

On weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., people can go in to talk to them on person at the Centre Plan Storefront at the corner and George and Hollis streets.

There’s information explaining the different designations online at centreplan.ca, and people can provide feedback on the plan at shapeyourcityhalifax.ca.

In the next two months, there will be six open house meetings on the plan, where Purvis will give a shorter version of the 1.5-hour presentation he gave to the committee on Wednesday, and then invite feedback.

After that’s done, Centre Plan “Package B,” including parks and open space, established residential, intensive employment, intensive institutional, and small-scale institutional areas, will be released.

The adoption process has yet to be determined.

Open house meetings:

March 19: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at St. Joseph A. McKay Elementary School

March 22: 6 – 8 p.m. at NSCC Ivany (Waterfront) Campus

March 26: 1 – 3 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. at the Dalhousie SUB

March 28: 1-3 p.m. and 6 -8 p.m. at the Mic Mac Aquatic Club

April 3: 6 – 8 p.m. at the Halifax Forum