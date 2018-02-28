How ugly it is: Slumping Halifax Mooseheads dumped again on home ice

After getting blown out at home for the second game in a row, the Halifax Mooseheads confronted what went wrong immediately after the game.

An 8-2 loss to the Victoriaville Tigres meant it was straight to the dressing room and breaking down video.

"We watched all the goals that we got scored on. And for me, for us a coaching staff, we thought every goal they scored were easy goals,” said Halifax head coach Jim Midgley.

“We thought the goals were preventable, there's not goal there that we thought, you know, our goalie wants one back, right. So it's on us.”

The Tigres ran up the score early, starting with a goal from Maxime Comtois, who was given a standing ovation by the 5,777 fans at the Scotiabank Centre in the pre-game as he was recognized for being a member of Canada’s gold-medal winning world junior team in January.

By the end of the game, there were no more cheers as the winger helped suck the energy out of the building with a two-goal, two-assist performance.

Captain Max Fortier gave the Herd hope, scoring his 30th goal of the season, the third straight year he’s hit the 30-goal mark. Sophomore centre Raphaël Lavoie scored 35 seconds later to make it 3-2.

A five-goal barrage from Victoriaville in the second period put Halifax into a deep hole and for the second straight game, the team was forced to make a goalie change. This time it was Alex Gravel coming out after allowing six goals on 19 shots. Blade Mann-Dixon finished with 18 saves.

“I don't think it was on our goaltender. We tried to change the momentum a little bit and try to slow the pace down. And again it was more missed assignments in the d-zone, missed assignments battling, things like that,” said Midgley.

Leading scorer Otto Somppi was out of the lineup with the flu. In a corresponding move, Gavin Hart was called up from the Truro Bearcats for his first appearance since the season opener.

With three assists, Victoriaville winger Vitalii Abramov became the highest scoring European in QMJHL history with 284 points, surpassing Stanislav Lascek’s mark of 282. The Russian is second in league scoring with 87 points.