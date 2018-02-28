New numbers show most Halifax residents support banning plastic bags

A strong majority of Haligonians would be happy to ban plastic bags in the area.

According to new data from Corporate Research Associates Inc. (CRA), 71 per cent of Halifax residents support banning plastic shopping bags in their community while 28 per cent residents oppose such a decision.

There has been lots of discussion in cities and towns across Canada about bringing in a ban on plastic shopping bags, including in Halifax where regional council recently asked staff to bring back a report on banning plastic bags.

Nova Scotia’s environment minister Iain Rankin has also said he's "seriously considering" enacting a province-wide ban on plastic shopping bags — a move that would make it the first province to do so.

“This strong level of public support for such a ban should encourage political action on this important environmental issue,” CRA chairman Don Mills said in a release.

Across the four largest urban areas in the Maritimes, support for banning plastic shopping bags in Halifax is similar to Moncton (76 per cent), Fredericton (74 per cent), and Saint John (70 per cent).