Pillow talk: Nova Scotia university wants to know about your sex dreams

Do you dream about sex at least once a month?

If so, your anonymous online input could help a university researcher with a project she says could be important for future sexual health education practices and clinical assessments.

“The purpose of this study is to assess the nuances of dreams with sexual content,” explained Amira Hmidan, a fifth-year honours student studying psychology at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish.

“Specifically, we are looking at how personality, sexuality, and gender may influence the content of one's dreams.”

The study, titled ‘Sexuality and Dreaming,’ is open to anyone over the age of 18.

Participants are required to fill out four brief questionnaires that take between 45 minutes to one hour.

Questions range from basic (gender and sexual orientation) to how often you consume pornography, masturbate, and have dreams with sexual content—including what kinds of sexual content.

“Research on dreaming is limited and research on sexuality and dreaming are virtually non-existent,” said Hmidan.

“Therefore, by studying the intersections of sexuality and dreaming, we will be contributing to a new area of psychology and hopefully generating interest in a field that could potentially be useful to other areas of psychology.”

Participants can skip any questions they don’t want to answer. Hmidan said feedback has been positive and she’s looking forward to a diverse range of participants to gain insight into subject matter that is largely unexplored.

“On one end of the spectrum, I think that dreaming is relatively unexplored by psychologists because of its relationship with pseudoscientific practices like astrology, Freud's psychoanalytic theory, psychic abilities,” she said.

“On the other end of the spectrum, laypeople may avoid talking or even thinking about their sexual dreams because it may not be something they are comfortable with sharing, and their dreams may not "reflect" their waking lives. Therefore, people may feel reluctant to share their dreams with researchers.”