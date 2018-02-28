WWE returning to Halifax for house show, tickets on sale Friday

Look out Halifax wrestling fans, the WWE is coming back.

The Halifax Forum website says a Smackdown house show will take place on Saturday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m., with tickets going on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

The main event has been announced as a fatal-four way between WWE champion A.J. Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn.

Other announced stars include Bobby Roode, Charlotte Flair, The Usos, Barin Corbin, Becky Lynch and Jinder Mahal.

Tickets will range in price between $20 and $126, plus taxes and service fees.

They can be purchased through online through the Halifax Forum, by phone at 1-888-790-1477 or at the Forum box office.