From basketball to a fashion show: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend

Kids Carnival

The MSVU Fountain Play Centre is hosting their 17th annual Kids Carnival. This family fun event will feature bouncy castles, music, games, mermaids, balloons, and more. The event takes place this Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Rosaria Student Union Building. Tickets will are available upon entry for $3.

Atlantic Basketball Champs

The AUS Basketball Championships are back for 2018 at the Scotiabank Centre. Quarterfinals are this Friday at 1 and 3 p.m. for the women’s teams, and 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. for the men’s. Semifinals are this Saturday at 1 and 3 p.m. for the women’s teams, and 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. for the men’s. Finals are this Sunday at 1 p.m. for women’s teams, and 4:30 p.m. for the men’s. Tickets are available online or at the box office.

Fashion at DAL

Vaudeville, the Dalhousie-Kings Student Design Show Society, presents their 5th student-run, student-designed, student-modeled, charity fashion show. The event is focused on body positivity, inclusivity, and mental health, with all ticket sales being donated to the Avalon Sexual Assault Centre. Tickets are available at the door for $10 or online at facebook/Vaudevillefashion for $5. The event is in the Dalhousie Student Union Building, doors open at 7 p.m. with a 7:30 p.m. start.

Jazz Up Your Art

The Om Arts Foundation teams up with Sam Wilson to give a free listening music workshop with Chords, a guitar A cappella performance. This free event is a fun painting art session to live music, all supplies will be provided. The event will take place at Just Us! Coffeehouse on Spring Garden Road from 1 to 3 p.m. this Sunday.

Our Food, Our Story