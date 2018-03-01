Halifax police looking for men who allegedly used fake IDs to get high-priced cell phones

Police in the city are asking for the public’s help identifying two people wanted for getting high-priced cell phones fraudulently.

Halifax Regional Police say on Feb. 21 and 22, two men went to separate cell phone providers in Halifax and allegedly used fake drivers licenses and social insurance numbers from Ontario and British Columbia to get the phones.

“We believe the men travel throughout the Maritime provinces committing this type of fraud,” a police statement reads.

One of the suspects is described as a white man in his early 20s, about six-feet tall, medium build, medium-dark brown hair that is receding, and a short, cut goatee.

The other wanted man is described as black, about six-feet tall with a slim build, trimmed black curly hair, goatee, brown eyes and, in his early to mid-20s.