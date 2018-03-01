'Making it a laughing stock:' Metro talks to two Halifax regional councillor complainants

Metro spoke to two people who complained about two Halifax regional councillors, with two different outcomes.

Council dealt with complaints against three councillors this week: Coun. Matt Whitman, Coun. Shawn Cleary and Deputy Mayor Waye Mason. Whitman was censured by his colleagues, and removed from all committees except for committee of the whole and council’s budget committee. Mason had already apologized to his complainants, and posted the complaints online.

The complaint or complaints against Cleary were dismissed.

Against Coun. Shawn Cleary

“It made it feel like my complaint didn’t matter,” Julia Kenney said in an interview.

Kenney said she complained against Cleary after a Twitter interaction following the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Party’s annual general meeting, where the singer of the national anthem reportedly used the old lyrics, “in all thy sons command.”

Cleary tweeted, asking how party president Tara Miller, MLA Karla McFarlane, MLA Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin and leadership candidate Julie Chaisson “responded to such a misogynist move?”

“The initial reaction was stemmed because I don’t want him to tell women what to be offended by based on their biology,” Kenney said.

“But then what made me complain was that he has no idea who I am, and he did not hesitate to get into a relatively heated back and forth on a public social media.”

Kenney, who works for PC Dartmouth East MLA Tim Halman, said she’d face backlash if Halman did what Cleary did.

“You can see the Matt Whitman effect. Everyone is always mad at him because of crazy things he does on the internet,” she said.

Kenney didn’t like that her complaint was dealt with in camera, not in public, and she doesn’t feel like it was handled seriously.

“At least Councillor Mason apologized and published his apologies, so it at least shows that he thought about the complaints for half a second,” she said.

“It’s an acknowledgement of the complaint, where for anyone who complained about Councillor Cleary, it’s now done, we’re moving on. It just ends, and I don’t think that’s right.”

Cleary wouldn’t comment on the complaint, or confirm whether there was more than one against him.

“I can’t speak about the content of an in camera discussion, but all I can say is if you look at the motion that came out of that, it was unanimous that my colleagues felt it had no merit,” he said.

“Unlike some of my colleagues, I respect the rules we have and I can’t breach that confidentiality.”

Against Coun. Matt Whitman

“I’m really happy with this, not because I wish ill on him, but because they’re setting the tone that when you do this kind of things, there will be repercussions,” Paul Vienneau said in an interview.

Vienneau, a local photographer and advocate, complained about Whitman a week before the councillor rewteeted a white supremacist group’s letter to council about the Edward Cornwallis statue.

“He’s framing it like it’s a political thing, like it’s his political enemies. It’s not that,” Vienneau said.

“I believe what he’s doing is undermining the image of council and making it into a laughing stock.”

Vienneau said Whitman’s been getting too partisan for an independent regional councillor, sharing too much “super conservative stuff, kind of unquestioningly.”

Whitman told reporters gathered at city hall on Tuesday that he stood by the message he’d rewteeted, and he wouldn’t apologize for it if council directed him too. He also said he regretted apologizing in the past.

Whitman campaigned to have the complaints against all three councillors handled in public, and refused to take part in the in camera debate.

“The accusations and the attacks and the pain were all public, so I wanted it to be handled publicly,” Whitman said.

“He wasn’t appealing to the system, he wasn’t appealing to the people at city hall that could change this,” Vienneau said. “He was appealing to his base, which shows me he didn’t want this done in public.”

He hopes Whitman develops some “self-awareness” after what he thinks was a good decision by council.

“The fact that this is the first time council has done this in its history, I think it huge. Legally it’s about all that they can do. I think that says a lot,” he said.