Salmon smolts killed after 'unusual' outbreak at two fish farms: minister

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Fisheries Minister Keith Colwell says 600,000 salmon smolts have been killed following an outbreak of infectious salmon anemia at two land-based aquaculture facilities last month.

Colwell says the small, independently owned fish farms are close to each other, but he would not name them or say where they are located.

He says it was almost a complete loss for one company, but the other lost only part of its stock.

Colwell says there are no health concerns for humans because the virus only affects salmon.

He said it's highly unusual to have an outbreak of infectious salmon anemia at a land-based facility.