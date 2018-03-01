Slice of Atlantic Canada: Survey suggests we love pizzas with meat, say no to pineapple

Here’s a slice of what Canadians like on their pizza.

According to a survey released this week by Little Caesars Canada, Canadians think the best pizza is Canadian style -- pepperoni, mushrooms and bacon -- with meat lovers and Hawaiian coming in second and third respectively.

However in Atlantic Canada, meat lovers is shown to be the favorite pizza of the East with 35.3 per cent support. Canadian style is second at 25.4 per cent support, followed by Classic (pepperoni and cheese) at 10.6 per cent, Hawaiian at 9.3 per cent and boring old cheese and sauce at 2.6 per cent.

Another question asked was what people thought was the weirdest topping you can put on a pizza. A majority in Atlantic Canada and the country thought that ice cream was the weirdest topping.

Atlantic Canadians also believed oysters weren't as weird a choice as ice cream.