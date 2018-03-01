Strong winds, big waves forecast for Halifax as 'large powerful storm' set to strike

Strong winds and big waves are in the forecast for Nova Scotia this weekend.

In a special weather statement issued Thursday afternoon for Halifax and other parts of Nova Scotia, Environment Canada said a low-pressure system is expected to intensify into a “large powerful storm” south of the province on Friday, moving southeast on Saturday.

The storm is expected to bring strong northeast winds to Halifax and the south shore on Friday, along with waves and “pounding surf,’ plus higher than normal water levels at high tides on Friday and Saturday.

Rain from the storm is expected to stay offshore, but Environment Canada said a slight shift in the storm could bring heavy rainfall to the south shore.