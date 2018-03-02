African Nova Scotians worried about representation as school boards eliminated

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's education minister says he is open to minority communities nominating members of the new education advisory council that is to replace the province's seven English language regional school boards.

Minority groups, including those from the African Nova Scotian community, have voiced concerns about losing their elected representatives in newly introduced legislation that will eliminate the school boards by March 31.

Archy Beals, the African Nova Scotian representative on the Halifax Regional School Board, says his community is concerned about losing its voice to a large bureaucratic body.

Beals says there are concerns about who will be appointed to the 15-member council, adding that minority communities need strong non-partisan voices at the table.

Education Minister Zach Churchill isn't ruling out the idea of community nominations, and says a transition team made up of board chairs and representatives will advise his department on the terms of reference and selection process for the advisory council.