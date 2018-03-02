Buck-le up Halifax: Professional bull riding event coming to Scotiabank Centre

You could say Halifax is buck-ing the trend with this upcoming event.

For the first time ever, Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Canada will be coming to the Scotiabank Centre for a competition on Saturday, May 26.

“The stop in Halifax will mark the elite Monster Energy Tour’s debut event in the city and the league’s first trip back to Nova Scotia’s capital in more than five year years,” a statement from PBR reads. “In May 2011 the Touring Pro Division hosted the Halifax Invitational won by Matt Triplett (Columbia Falls, Montana), now one of the PBR’s consistently top-ranked riders.

In total, $20,000 will be up for grabs at the Halifax stop.