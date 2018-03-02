Halifax councillor Lisa Blackburn returning to Q104 morning show on temporary basis

A Halifax city councillor is going back to work in private radio – for the short term.

Lisa Blackburn, who represents District 14, announced publicly Friday that she will be joining the Q104 morning crew team on a short-term basis with Bobby MacDonald and B.J. Wilson.

Blackburn was a former long-time member of the Q104 morning team and says she’s doing this to “help out an old friend” in a pinch after it was announced that a current member of the team – Kate Peardon – was leaving.

“It’s a temporary thing,” she said in a phone interview Friday.

“They were left with a hole in the show for the foreseeable future and they called this week and asked if I would be interested in coming in, and doing the news, and I said, ‘You know what, that would be fun.’ I just get to go in and play radio, and carry on the rest of the day.”

While she hasn’t firmed up an exact start date, Blackburn said it wouldn’t be more than a month at the most.

She said would be reading and writing the news, plus doing weather forecasts and traffic reports from 6 a.m. to about 8:30 a.m. each weekday.

“There’s not a lot municipally that takes place during those hours,” she said. “I’m not going to miss out on anything. It’s going to be fun.”

When asked specifically on a potential conflict of her reading city news while being a sitting councillor, she noted Q104 isn’t actually a gathering news source like, say, the CBC or Metro.

“I would think that’s up to the radio station to determine,” she said about any potential conflict. “They don’t seem to think it’s a conflict. There are plenty of other councillors who do other freelance work, or other work on the side.

“Let’s be honest here,” she then goes on to say. “The vast majority of HRM is not getting their definitive news voice from Q104. It’s not in-depth pieces.”

When asked if Q104 listeners would be hearing the same Blackburn from 10 years ago, or a more mellow version now that she’s a sitting councillor, she said: “I’m not going to be getting involved with on-air contesting, remotes, things like that.”