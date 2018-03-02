'It's totally gone:' Donation jar with about $1,000 inside stolen from Hope for Wildlife

Police in Halifax say a ‘significant’ amount of money was stolen from a popular charitable wildlife rehabilitation and education centre following an overnight break and enter.

The RCMP say sometime between 8:30 p.m. Thursday and early Friday thieves broke into the remote location in Seaforth through a locked door and stole what spokesman Cpl. Dal Hutchinson referred to as a ‘significant’ amount of money.

“This cash was money received through charitable donations and was kept in a secured location,” a police statement issued on Friday afternoon reads.

When the thieves took off, they left the door wide open, failing to ‘show any regard’ for the wildlife inside, the release goes on to say.

All of the wildlife has been accounted for and none were harmed.

“It’s very fortunate none of the animals escaped,” Hutchinson said in an interview. “It could have had a very negative outcome.”

Hope Swinimer, facility operator of Hope for Wildlife, said she learned of the robbery around 7 a.m. Friday when the first person showed up for work.

She said the woman employee saw the door opened and, at first thought, thought the wind might have been the cause. The employee later noticed damage to the door-lock.

Swinimer said the break-in happened where they have their educational animals – including a sugar glider, snakes and turtles.

She said all the animals were taken to a nearby farm to get warm.

Swinimer estimated the break-in happened between 4 or 5 a.m. Any earlier, she said, and some of the animals would have died.

As for the stolen money, Swinimer estimated it to be about $1,000, all taken from a donation jar.

“It’s totally gone,” she said. “People think we have a lot … but we don’t. We live off our $5 and $10 donations.”

Hope for Wildlife does have security video and will be handing it over to police.