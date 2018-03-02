Vehicle smashed, gunshots heard, man injured: Nova Scotia police

Police in Nova Scotia say a man was injured after reports of gunfire and people smashing a parked vehicle.

The RCMP in Yarmouth say the 32-year-old victim was hurt after police responded to a complaint on Regent Street Thursday night about a vehicle being smashed, then the sounds of gunshots.

“The suspect vehicle was identified as a red pickup truck, and one RCMP officer located the truck but it sped away from the scene,” a police statement reads.

One man was arrested near Regent Street on a wooden trail. Another man was with him, but was able to get away.