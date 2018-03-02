Workers asked to make change, give back too much in sleight-of-hand scam
The RCMP in Nova Scotia say one business is out $800, and another $160.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police in Nova Scotia are reminding workers in the province to be on alert for the quick-change scam.
The RCMP say the scam involves sleight-of-hand techniques used to try and confuse the victim when money is being exchanged.
On March 1 police say a bank employee in Digby realized they were short $800 after two men exchanged $2,000 in small bills for larger ones.
On Feb. 28, police say another worker at a grocery store in Yarmouth realized they were missing $160 after two men asked a clerk to exchange three $100 bills for $20s.
“Employees who handle cash are reminded to be mindful and vigilant of this scam, particularly when individuals use larger bills or ask for change,” a police release warns.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Woman charged with poisoning her look-alike with tranquilizer-laced cheesecake
-
'Big lessons learned:' Bill Smith releases donor list from Calgary mayoral race
-
Passenger burned after cellphone causes fire on Air Canada flight
-
Strong winds, big waves forecast for Halifax as 'large powerful storm' set to strike