Man and child dead, two injured after Halifax-area house fire: police
LOWER SACKVILLE, N.S. — Police say a man and a child are dead and two others are injured following a house fire in the Halifax area.
Emergency workers were called to duplex on fire in Lower Sackville at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.
RCMP say a 58-year-old man and nine-year-old girl were killed.
They say an 18-year-old man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
They say a 46-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after police officers rescued her from a second-floor window.
Police and fire officials say they're in the early phases of an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.