Man, 9-year-old girl, dead in house fire in Lower Sackville
The RCMP say a young man also has life-threatening injuries, and a woman was rescued for a second-floor window.
A nine-year-old girl and a 58-year-old man are dead after a tragic fatal fire in Lower Sackville.
The RCMP say police and Halifax regional fire were called to the blaze at a duplex around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Leaside Drive.
Besides the two dead, an 18-year-old man was taken to the QEII hospital with life-threatening injuries. As well, a 46-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after being rescued by a RCMP officer from a second-floor window.
“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family during this tragic time,” a RCMP release states.
An investigation into the cause is now underway.