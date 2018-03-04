'I wasn't safe:' Sackville woman files complaint after being sent from hospital in mental health crisis

A Lower Sackville woman has filed a complaint with the Nova Scotia Health Authority after an emergency room incident she describes as devastating, and one that could cost a life if repeated.



For 25 years, Lisa Card said she'd managed her major depressive disorder fairly well with the help of her doctor and supportive family and friends.



She’d never sought help at an emergency room for a psychological complaint.



But that changed the last weekend of February, when a medication issue left her with no choice but to visit the emergency room.



“What should have been a simple fix, and was in the end, turned into one of the most devastating experiences I’ve ever had accessing mental health services in Nova Scotia,” Card said.



“In the end my brother stepped in and advocated on my behalf as the medication issue I was experiencing was leaving me confused and I was having difficulty communicating.”



Her husband had dropped her off at the Halifax Infirmary emergency department on the Saturday after the couple was unable to find anyone to take care of their three children.



“I started feeling really ill the first day I came off the (medication) completely. Over the two days it got worse and worse with lots of symptoms like confusion, dizziness, this flu-like shivery feeling, migraine, nausea,” Card recalled.



“It has definitely been life threatening in the past and it was at this point. It wasn’t even a normal dip in mood. It was extreme. I was having thoughts of self-harm, a lot of suicidal ideation…I wasn’t communicating as clearly as I normally do.”



Card thought she was well enough to sit in the emergency room herself.



Well educated, employed and knowledgeable about her condition and her medications, Card said she’d been weaned off her medication too quickly and was experiencing something called antidepressant discontinuation syndrome.



“The nurses were great. They told me the steps were generally that you would see a triage nurse, then the ER doctor, then get referred on to the psych nurse then the psychiatrist on call for the ER,” she said.



When Card met with the emergency physician and explained her issue, she said she was told that they don’t change medications at the emergency department.



“I said but that’s the whole situation…Where else am I supposed to go on a Saturday? This is the place where I’m supposed to go, the last ditch place where I can get help, and that avenue is now cut off,” she said.



“She got firm and said 'no I’m not helping you. I’ll give a referral to the psychiatrist at Cobequid so he can review your medication.' I already explained I had a referral, that’s not going to help this medication issue. She said ‘No that’s all I can do.’ She walked out and left.”



Card said she was weeping uncontrollably and left the emergency department humiliated.



“I said to the doctor, 'I’m non-functional right now.' I also made it clear to her that I was concerned for my own well being, that I wasn’t safe,” Card said.



Unable to immediately reach her husband when she called from the hospital parking lot, she called her brother.



He got her back into the emergency room. This time the same doctor told Card and her brother that she was being referred to the on-call psychiatrist.



Card said she doesn’t understand why that didn’t happen the first time, and is frustrated she was dismissed despite her fears about self-harm.



“The psychiatrist came in and a resident was with her. They were absolutely wonderful. They were very caring, very empathetic,” she said.



“They recognized right off the bat the discontinuation syndrome. They said ‘You must feel absolutely terrible. It can be really difficult. All we need to do is give you this prescription so you have two weeks worth until you can see your family doctor to work out a weaning schedule for the medication.”



Within hours of taking her medication, Card was starting to feel more like herself.



She decided to make an official complaint to the NSHA, and to share her story, because she believes the system needs to change.



“I have every advantage going for me. All I could think of is what happens, and has happened, when someone more disenfranchised than me goes in there?” she said.



“A youth, a homeless person, somebody who is having employment issues, some people who are self-medicating with drugs and they’re trying to get the help and they’re saying 'I’m a danger to myself,' and they’re being sent back out the door into the community. This shouldn’t be happening.”



Card said she has asked the NSHA to outline the procedure for patients with psychiatric illnesses.



“It’s very tricky and I sympathize with the doctors, but I want to know do you decide if somebody’s in severe enough crisis that they can’t wait to get back to their family doctor,” she said.



“Second thing is I would like to know is why, when I said that I was potentially a danger to myself, why I was sent back out without any help? I’ve heard these kinds of stories anecdotally in the community too many times. The system is broken.”



Mental health system 'struggling': Halifax doctor



Although Dr. Sam Campbell, chief of the emergency department at the Halifax Infirmary, can't discuss the facts of any particular case or complaint, he did outline the department's process.



“If you get seen with any complaint you get seen by an emergency specialist. So to use mental health as the example, you get seen by an emergency physician who does a mental health emergency assessment and part of that is deciding whether you need immediate care, urgent care or ongoing care,” Campbell explained.



“They have the option of treating you acutely if it’s something that’s within the realm of emergency treatment.”



If you’re already in psychiatric care or have a family doctor treating you already, and it’s not deemed an emergency, then Campbell said you would be advised to follow up with your regular health care provider.