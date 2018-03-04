News / Halifax

Man stabbed in downtown Halifax, suspect in custody: police

The stabbing happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday in the downtown bar district.

Police have a suspect in custody after a man was stabbed in downtown Halifax early Sunday morning.

According to a Halifax Regional Police release, officers responded to a stabbing on Blowers Street at the corner of Argyle Street at 4 a.m.

The victim was take to hospital with what appear to be non life-threatening wounds, police said.

Police say they have a ma in custody, and more information will be released pending further investigation.


 

