Man stabbed in downtown Halifax, suspect in custody: police
The stabbing happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday in the downtown bar district.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police have a suspect in custody after a man was stabbed in downtown Halifax early Sunday morning.
According to a Halifax Regional Police release, officers responded to a stabbing on Blowers Street at the corner of Argyle Street at 4 a.m.
The victim was take to hospital with what appear to be non life-threatening wounds, police said.
Police say they have a ma in custody, and more information will be released pending further investigation.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
They called for a body bag when this woman was hit by a bus. Now she’s a ‘walking miracle’
-
'It's totally gone:' Donation jar with about $1,000 inside stolen from Hope for Wildlife
-
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow