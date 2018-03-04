Nova Scotia police refer fatal car collision to SIRT after attempting to stop driver

The Mounties have referred an investigation into a fatal car collision to the province’s police watchdog.

Just before midnight on Saturday, Colchester RCMP, paramedics, and Valley-Kemptown District Fire Brigade responded to a collision on Pictou Road in East Mountain.

The collision claimed the life of a 59-year-old man from Moncton, who was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the lone occupant of the Honda Civic, a police release said.

A RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene, which led to a section of Pictou Road being closed for several hours.

The RCMP said they had tried several times to stop the vehicle earlier Saturday evening, after receiving an impaired driving complaint.

As a result, Colchester RCMP has now referred the matter to the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).