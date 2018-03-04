'People really do care:' Donations to cover money stolen from Hope For Wildlife

An outpouring of support and donations for a wildlife rehabilitation centre dealing with a theft has its operator feeling like “people really do care.”

Hope Swinimer, facility operator of Hope for Wildlife, said Sunday that they will be more than covered after a donation jar with about $1,000 was taken between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Saturday visitors alone left about $400 in donations, Swinimer said, while Atlantic Superstore reps are coming by Wednesday with a donation from shoppers at their locations.

Swinimer said the Superstore people said they did “really well” but she doesn’t know yet how much money that will be.

“It’s just been amazing that from one negative action can have so much positive outcome,” Swinimer said.

Private groups have sent donations online as well, while Swinimer said their feed supplier also donated $200 towards their food bils there.

“It’s so nice, it just makes me feel like … people really do care,” Swinimer said. “It’s just such a boost to everybody’s spirits to see the caring, it really is.”

All extra funds raised above the $1,000 that was stolen will go towards a goal of well repairs and better units for the marine animals, Swinimer said.